Medical Examiner Says Blunt Force Trauma Killed Young Bronx Siblings

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The Medical Examiner’s office has determined that two Bronx toddlers who died just minutes apart were killed by blunt force trauma to the torso.

Both children suffered from asthma, but the ME ruled their deaths homicides.

Three-year-old Micah Gee and his 2-year-old sister, Olivia, were put to bed around 8:30 p.m. Sunday, their mother and boyfriend told police.

Police said their mother –Jade Spencer, 31 — called 911 just after 1:15 a.m. saying Micah was not breathing.

Before placing that call, Spencer – a nurse practitioner – told police she had just given her daughter asthma medication after her boyfriend woke up saying, “Olivia doesn’t look right.”

When EMS arrived, they found the 2-year-old girl unresponsive.

Both children suffered from severe asthma. They were taken to Montefiore Medical Center, where they were later pronounced dead – Olivia just three minutes before her brother.

Doctors told police both children had symptoms that can be caused from severe asthma attacks. Police also noticed unexplained injuries to both of their necks.

Both the mother and her boyfriend were questioned by police Monday.

Now that the Medical Examiner has determined that they died due to blunt force trauma, police want to talk to both of them again.

Police said Spencer’s boyfriend — Novell Jordan, 31 — has four prior arrests and is a gang member. They said she has only been dating him for seven months, and neighbors said they have only seen him a handful of times.