In Quest To Buy Marlins, Derek Jeter Has Michael Jordan On His Team

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — Derek Jeter is getting an assist from Michael Jordan.

Jeter is heading one of three groups trying to purchase the Miami Marlins. According to ESPN, the Yankees great has recruited Jordan to join his group.

“He has been a supporter of Derek’s bid to be an MLB owner since the beginning,” Jordan’s business manager Estee Portnoy told ESPN.

It’s not clear how much money the NBA Hall of Famer and Charlotte Hornets owner is investing.

Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred said Monday there are “three viable bidding groups that are essentially in the same place in terms of price.”

Jeter’s group, which also includes Florida money manager Bruce Sherman, is competing against one led by Tagg Romney and Jeb Bush, and another led by Miami construction magnate Jorge Mas. Bush and Jeter previously worked together toward buying the team.

All three groups are doing the financing and legal work needed before reaching an agreement to buy the team, and Marlins owner Jeffrey Loria will then choose a winner in the competition, Manfred said.

The commissioner said he expects a resolution “in the relative future.”

Forbes magazine reported Monday that “pending an unusual twist, Jorge Mas is going to be the next owner of the Miami Marlins.” Forbes said Mas’ bid is for $1.17 billion.

A sale requires approval of 75 percent of the teams.

Loria bought the Marlins for $158.5 million in 2002 from John Henry, who was part of the group that bought the Boston Red Sox. In April, Forbes valued the Marlins at $940 million, which ranks 25th of the 30 teams in Major League Baseball.

