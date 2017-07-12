Visitors Searching For ‘Lake Spa’ Massage Parlor Rub Denville Homeowner The Wrong Way

DENVILLE, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A New Jersey woman is sick and tired of her house being mistaken for a local massage parlor.

Now, she’s desperate for things to be cleared up.

“There is no quality of life. I live in fear constantly,” Kim Perez said.

Perez’s dream home in Denville quickly turned into a nightmare.

“This is all hours of the day and night, Sundays, 9:30, 11:30 at night,” she told CBS2’s Jessica Moore, “The normal conversation is, ‘I’m here for my massage, or is this Lake Spa?”

Because of a nuance in the way Route 46 turns into West Main Street in one part of town, the 911 dispatcher and mother of two shares an address with the Lake Spa. The confusion ahs lead to frequent and unwanted visitors.

“Three or four months into this, I realized it was only men and all different kinds of men. And then when this guy pulled up in a motorcycle that was 6’2″ and was very dirty looking and disgusting I realized this wasn’t the clientele for a masseuse so I started researching online and I discovered the Lake Spa which has a history of prostitution,” she said.

Lake Spa was temporarily shut down but has since reopened, and the uninvited guests are back at Perez’s door.

“I’m getting five guys at my house this week alone, so what’s going on over there? It’s back in operation, what are you guys doing?” she said, “I don’t know who these guys are, I don’t care what their profession is. If you’re willing to break the law to this level how do I know when you’re going to stop?”

Perez wants Lake Spa shut down permanently, so the only guests at her home will be the ones she invites.