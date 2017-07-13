Boomer & Carton Podcast: July 13, 2017

Subscribe to the Boomer & Carton Podcast
You can listen to — and download — all of the memorable audio from Thursday’s edition of the Boomer & Carton Morning Extravaganza in one nice little package for your convenience.
The guys broadcasted live from Johnny Damon’s charity tournament at Mohegan Sun golf course in Baltic, Connecticut. The outing raises money for the Johnny Damon Foundation.
The morning began with a bang as the fellas discussed the Carmelo Anthony saga, what the hold up in the deal is, and what a finished trade might ultimately look like. Then, Boomer and Craig got into the entertaining Floyd Mayweather Jr.-Conor McGregor fight promotional tour.
Craig would later go on to discuss some of the changes A-Rod wants to make to Major League Baseball, and the guys got into some interesting comments made by multiple players in the NFL, including two from the NFC East.
Until Friday at 6 a.m., when the guys make their return to the airwaves, stay classy New York!!!