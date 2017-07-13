Report: Knicks Talk To Kings’ Perry About GM Job

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The Knicks have reportedly interviewed Scott Perry, the Sacramento Kings’ vice president of basketball operations, for their general manager job.

ESPN reported that the Kings granted permission to Perry to talk to the Knicks, a meeting that happened Thursday in New York. There is no agreement in place, but the Knicks are pursuing a deal to hire Perry, the report said.

Perry would report to Steve Mills, the Knicks’ current general manager who is expected to be promoted to president.

Sacramento just hired Perry, 57, in April, after he was fired by the Orlando Magic, for whom he served as assistant general manager for five years. Orlando never made the playoffs while Perry served in the front office.

Perry also has held executive jobs with the Detroit Pistons and Seattle SuperSonics.

The Knicks parted ways with team president Phil Jackson last month. They initially begun searching for a new president, expressing interest in former Cavaliers general manager David Griffin. But Griffin took himself out of the running, reportedly because the Knicks were unwilling to give him full autonomy on personnel decisions and would not allow him to bring in his own staff.

With the team reportedly now planning to name Mills team president, it has shifted its search to finding his No. 2.