Ralph’s Italian Ice Shop Embroiled In Zoning Battle Defies Orders To Close

MAMARONECK, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — The owner of a Ralph’s Italian Ices and Ice Cream shop in Mamaroneck is defying a village order to close its doors.

The Boston Post Road shop has been caught up in a zoning battle.

Mamaroneck revoked the shop’s certificate of occupancy, meaning it should have been closed Friday.

But the shop’s owner, Scott Rosenberg, said they’re open.

“We’ll do what we have to do, we’ll go to court, we’ll keep protesting, keep letting our voices be heard,” Rosenberg told WCBS 880.

Some in the community have complained the business created traffic and crowds.

“This is one of the most busiest intersections in all of our community,” said onetime mayoral candidate Dan Natchez, who has an office across the street. “You have three schools which has heavy pedestrian traffic. It’s a dangerous situation.”

Following resident complaints, the village discovered it made an error and had approved the business as retail, not a food establishment.

Ralph’s applied to the Zoning Board of Appeals for a special permit, but was denied. The board said the popular shop created “unsafe conditions.”

Rosenberg said he’s already made some safety improvements.

“We agreed to put a parking lot attendant in the parking lot so we had a constant flow, we never had a problem. We closed one of the curb cuts, so now we only have two entrances — one in, one out — versus the three that were there,” Rosenberg said.

Rosenberg has applied for an emergency special hearing with the Zoning Board, and said litigation remains an option.

On Thursday, more than 100 supporters holding signs reading “Honk for Ralph’s” rallied along the Boston Post Road to save the shop.