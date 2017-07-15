Residual Delays In And Out Of Penn Station Due To Disabled Amtrak Train

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Around and round we go.

NJ TRANSIT and Amtrak are both reporting delays in and out of Penn Station due to a disabled Amtrak train in one of the Hudson River tunnels.

Northeast Corridor, North Jersey Coast Line, and MidTown Direct trains are subject to up to 30 minute (1/2) — NJ TRANSIT (@NJTRANSIT) July 15, 2017

NJ TRANSIT says Northeast Corridor, North Jersey Coast, and MidTown Direct lines are all subject to 30 minute delays.

delays in and out of Penn Station New York due to a disabled Amtrak train in one of the Hudson River Tunnels. (2/2) — NJ TRANSIT (@NJTRANSIT) July 15, 2017

Amtrak says service was suspended briefly between New York and New Jersey due to overhead power issues, but has since resumed with residual delays.

Train number 98 became stuck in one of the tunnels with 165 passengers aboard due to “locomotive issues,” according to Amtrak.

A rescue train was sent in to guide the stalled train to safety, but Amtrak says that train also became stuck in the tunnel.

A second rescue train is currently en route to assist the two stuck trains, according to Amtrak.

There’s currently no timetable for when service will resume as normal.

Saturday’s delays come after Amtrak said it is making good progress as the first week of the dreaded “Summer of Hell” repair work at Penn Station wrapped up without a hitch.