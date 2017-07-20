Heat Advisory In Effect Across Much Of Tri-State As Temperatures Set To Soar Into 90s

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A heat advisory is in effect for much of the Tri-State area Thursday as temperatures are expected to climb once again into the 90s.

The heat advisory is in effect until 8 p.m. in New York City as the humidity will make it feel like it’s in the mid 90s to around 100 degrees in some spots. An air quality alert is also in effect.

CHECK: Forecast & Alerts

The hot weather has the city sweltering and feeling sticky.

“It’s very, very hot,” said Brooklyn resident Ruben Matayev.

“You walk and you’re out too long, you feel dirty,” said Staten Island resident Haley Morton.

And underground, the subway is feeling like a sauna.

“It’s bad,” said Upper West Side resident Eli Krauss. “I really try to escape the city during the summer because this is my main mode of transportation.”

Health professionals say it’s easy to suffer from heat exhaustion in these conditions.

“Increasing your fluid intake on a daily basis is very important as well as throughout the day,” said Dr. Lawrence Phillips, a cardiologist with NYU Langone Medical Center.

The warning signs include nausea, heart palpitations or fluttering in your chest, shallow breathing and changes in sweating like if you go from heavy sweating to not sweating at all.

“That means your body has gone beyond its reaction and it’s in survival mode,” Dr. Phillips said.

Friday is expected to be another hot and humid day with highs around 90.