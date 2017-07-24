11-Year-Old Girl Killed In Keansburg, New Jersey Laid To Rest

KEANSBURG, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — An 11-year-old girl who was murdered last week is being laid to rest in Keansburg Monday morning.

The grieving friends and family of Abbiegail Smith gathered at St. Ann’s Roman Catholic Church in Keansburg for the funeral.

The heartbroken family started a GoFundMe page to help pay for the funeral.

Abbiegail’s body was found wrapped in a blanket on a roof behind her apartment complex.

The fifth grader was found dead with stab wounds to the neck.

Her 18-year-old upstairs neighbor, Andreas Erazo, has been charged with her murder.

Police have not yet released a motive for the killing.

Kenroy Smith, Abbiegail’s father, was devastated by the loss of his smiling little girl.

“My heart is torn apart,” he said speaking exclusively to CBS2’s Brian Conybeare.

From his home in Kingston, Jamaica an emotional Smith struggled for words while talking about his daughter.

“She was my everything, she was my princess, she was my angel,” Smith said. “I just imagine my little baby fighting for her life.”

Kenroy Smith and his half-sister had appealed to President Trump to grant them visas to attend the funeral, but were denied, WCBS 880 reported.

When the suspect appeared in court last week, Abbie’s mom lashed out.

“You need to rot in jail! You can’t even look at us, my one and only daughter,” she said.