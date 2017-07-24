Islanders, Adam Pelech Agree To 4-Year Contract

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The New York Islanders and defenseman Adam Pelech have agreed on a four-year contract, the team announced Monday.
The deal is worth an annual average of $1.6 million, Newsday reported. Pellech had been a restricted free agent.
A third-round pick by the Islanders in 2012, Pelech, 22, skated in 44 games as a rookie last season, recording three goals and seven assists. The Toronto native played in nine games with the Isles in 2015-16 and had two assists.
“Adam has proven at a very young age that he’s capable of playing an important defensive role on our team,” Islanders president and general manager Garth Snow said in a news release. “He will be an important piece of our defensive core moving forward and I’m excited to watch him continue to develop at the NHL level.”