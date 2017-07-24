CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
Search Continues For Missing Brooklyn Grandmother

July 24, 2017 9:41 AM
Filed Under: Bath Beach, Mary Joyce-Bonsignore, Missing Woman

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — The search continues for a Brooklyn grandmother who has been missing for a week.

Mary Joyce-Bonsignore, 88, wandered away from her Bath Beach home after having breakfast with her husband the morning of July 17. Bonsignore’s family says she has dementia.

Police said she was seen on surveillance video walking away from her home. It’s believed she walked down 19th Avenue toward Cropsey Avenue, perhaps headed toward the waterfront – one of her favorite places.

missinggrandma Search Continues For Missing Brooklyn Grandmother

Mary Joyce-Bonsignore (credit: Connor Coyne/NYPD)

Parishioners from St. Finbar Catholic Church in Brooklyn, where Bonsignore is a parishioner, organized a large search party for the missing woman Saturday, the Daily News reported. Police and volunteer EMTs helped the group.

Bonsignore’s daughter, Maire Mason, says her mother has wandered off before but this is the longest she’s gone missing.

Joyce-Bonsignore was last seen wearing a straw hat, red and white shirt and blue pants. Her family said she also wears an identification bracelet that has their contact information on it.

Anyone who has spotted Mary is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish 1-888-57-PISTA. You can also submit a tip to the Crime Stoppers website or by texting a tip to 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577.

All calls are confidential.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

