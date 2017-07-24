CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
OVI Charge Against Giants WR Roger Lewis Dismissed

July 24, 2017 1:15 PM
Filed Under: New York Giants, Roger Lewis

REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (CBSNewYork) — Prosecutors in Ohio have dropped a charge against Giants wide receiver Roger Lewis of operating a vehicle while impaired, according to multiple reports.

Lewis, 23, was pulled over June 4 in Reynoldsburg, just outside Columbus, for speeding and having tinted windows. Police say Lewis had 0.2 grams of marijuana and that they suspected he was under the influence of alcohol.

Lewis claims he was immediately placed in handcuffs, patted down and then ordered to submit to a field-sobriety test that he was told was mandatory, TMZ reported. The test was not mandatory, the report added.

Lewis’ lawyer has argued that because the test was “compelled,” the entire arrest was unlawful.

Roger Lewis

Giants wide receiver Roger Lewis (Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images)

The second-year wideout was fined $150 plus court fees for driving in marked lanes and $25 for having tinted windows.

MORE: Beckham Makes Trip To Visit 9-Year-Old Battling Cancer In Texas

If he had been convicted of an alcohol-related offense, Lewis would have faced at least a two-game suspension under the NFL’s substance abuse policy.

Lewis was signed in 2016 as an undrafted rookie. He caught seven passes for 97 yards with two touchdowns last season.

He attended high school in Pickerington, Ohio, and played his college ball at Bowling Green.

