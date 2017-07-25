More Details To Be Released After Woman Pleads Guilty In Fiance’s Kayaking Death

GOSHEN, N.Y. (CBSNewYork/AP) — The Orange County District Attorney is expected to release more details Tuesday about a plea deal that could set a woman accused of killing her fiance during a kayaking trip free by the end of the year.

Angelika Graswald, who had been facing murder and manslaughter charges, pleaded guilty on Monday to the lesser charge of criminally negligent homicide.

Orange County District Attorney David Hoovler said Graswald admitted she caused the death of her fiance Vincent Viafore on April 19, 2015, by removing the plug from his kayak, knowing that he wasn’t wearing a life vest or wetsuit and that the Hudson River waters were dangerous and cold. The couple had been visiting an island that is home to Bannerman Castle.

“This plea ensures that the defendant will be held criminally liable for her actions,” Hoovler said in a statement. “By pleading guilty the defendant has acknowledged that Vincent Viafore’s death was not simply a tragic accident, but the result of this defendant’s criminal conduct.”

Graswald was arrested on April 30, 2015, and Viafore’s body was found almost a month later. Prosecutors said the missing plug from Viafore’s kayak was found in the car Graswald was driving. Officials had argued a $250,000 life insurance policy was the motivation.

Her attorney, Richard Portale, said, “We’ve maintained from the very beginning this was not an intentional act.”

“Knowing what the weather was like, the size of the waves, knowing the water was at 40 degrees, Vince wasn’t wearing a life vest,” Portale said. “All those things created a risk of death and she failed to perceive it.”

The 37-year-old Latvian national was engaged to Viafore for only a few weeks before his death.

“She loved Vince very much,” Portale said. “I don’t think in her wildest dreams she would have thought her actions would have caused his death.”

Initially, Graswald played the part of a grieving fiance, speaking to media about his final moments before her arrest.

“I saw him struggling a bit, he was figuring out how to paddle the waves,” she said at the time.

Graswald, the beneficiary of her fiance’s quarter million dollar life insurance policy, told prosecutors she was uncomfortable with sexual demands for Viafore. When asked by investigators “did you remove the (kayak) plug so he would drown?” she replied, “I guess I did.”

The murder trail was set to start in three weeks.

Many expected a plea deal, but a once former homicide prosecutor said the Orange County DA gave up a lot.

“In my opinion, they must have had serious reservations about the strength of their case going down from an intentional murder all the way down to criminally negligent homicide,” Try Smith said.

Graswald is now set to be sentenced in November. Portale said with the time she’s already been in custody, she would likely be out by late December.

Hoovler said the guilty plea will make Graswald, who has legal permanent U.S. residency, liable to be deported. Portale said if the federal government filed to have her deported, there would be a court proceeding to contest it.

