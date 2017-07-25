Best Places To Meet New People In NY

By Marie Flounoy

Whether you’re new to New York City or have been a resident for years – meeting new people can be tough! Thankfully, the city is so diverse with people from all walks of life that it shouldn’t be too hard to go out, meet new people or even find your tribe! In the spirit of International Friendship Day, ditch the apps, get offline and go out and make some new friends! Below, are the best places to meet new people in New York City.

Jacob Javits Center

655 W. 34th St.

New York, NY 10001

www.javitscenter.com

The Jacob Javits Center is known for the “marketplace for the world” or better as the ultimate hub for conferences, expos, summits and events in New York City. On any given day, you can catch an expo or gathering being hosted at the center’s various event spaces from fashion to business. The event calendar is packed in the summer, but most notably for the fall, the center will be hosting highly acclaimed events such as Circle Of Sisters, Comic Con, Rock N Roll Brooklyn Health and Fitness Expo and more! Depending on what you’re into, you’ll be sure to meet a diverse range of people from all walks of life at the events held here.

House Of Yes

2 Wyckoff Ave.

Brooklyn NY 11237

(347) 469-9882

www.houseofyes.org

The House Of Yes is always a good idea if you’re looking for a good time in Brooklyn. House Of Yes is versatile, offering you various spaces whether you want to dine or dance. The venue consists of an artistic restaurant on site, a chic yet chill courtyard, a mini-club and warehouse-sized performance space where on given night you can experience a host of events from captivating cinemas to circus acts and even burlesque to brunches. Check out their event calendar to view upcoming events.

NYC Poetry Festival

Governors Island

10 South St.

New York, NY 1004

(212) 440-2200

www.newyorkcitypoetryfestival.com

Roses are red, violets are blue, if you fancy poetry, then this is the event for you! Invading Governors Island for two days from July 29 to 30 is New York’s Poetry Festival from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. The event lineup is set to have three stages full of the best of the best in the poetry World. This event offers poetry enthusiasts the opportunity to connect with other poets, and the more. If you’re a poet and feel brave enough to share your work among hundreds of strangers, there will be an open mic at the event for anyone to participate.

The High Line

West 34th St.

New York, NY 10011

(212) 500-6035

www.thehighline.org

Some of the best places in New York City for good food, events and people is close by and all you have to do is look up! We’re not referring to a rooftop, but the High Line Park. The High Line stretches from the Meatpacking District to West 34th Street, between 10th and 12th Avenue, making it perfect for a stroll, a sit or to stop by one of the park’s various events. The park keepers, Friends Of The High Line, host a variety of events for all ages, including stargazing, meditation, garden tours, tai chi and more. Check out the High Line’s calendar for a full roster of all their events in store for the season.

The Empire Hotel Rooftop

44 West 63rd St.

New York, NY 10023

(212) 265-7400

www.empirehotelnyc.com

Ideal for the 21 and up crowd, The Empire Hotel rooftop (or pool deck) is a perfect places to grab drinks, enjoy the amazing scenery of the Upper West Side and mingle with a trendy, yet eclectic crowd. The vibe and dress code of the rooftop varies between New York chic to casual, depending on the event which can be a launch party, networking mixer or a regular night which is usually pretty active. The best thing about the Empire Hotel is the location. It’s a minute walk to Lincoln Center and Columbus Circle, where it’s inevitable that there’s always something going on.

