Silverman: 5 Keys To Giants Taking The Next Step In Super Bowl Quest

By Steve Silverman

» More Columns

The start of training camp is just days away for the New York Giants, and the vibe around the team in coach Ben McAdoo’s second season is quite a bit different than it was a year ago.

At the start of the 2016 season, nobody knew whether McAdoo could handle the responsibilities of running the team and stepping in for Tom Coughlin. While McAdoo still has quite a bit to prove as he goes into his second season, he did show he could handle end-of-game issues far better than Coughlin did at the end of his run with the Giants.

The team’s ability to come through in the fourth quarter was a big reason Big Blue overcame a 2-3 start and made the playoffs with an 11-5 record.

The Giants should have a winning record again in 2017, but will they make the playoffs and can they unseat the Dallas Cowboys for first place in the NFC East?

Here’s a look at five things the Giants have to accomplish to exceed expectations.

1. Greater Efficiency On Offense

The Giants scored 19.4 points per game, which ranked 26th in the league. The only other playoff team with a less productive offense was the Houston Texans.

The Giants were also 25th in yards gained (330.4 per game), so the scoring was not flukish or the result of a few bad breaks.

MORE: Silverman: Best-Case, Worst-Case Scenarios For NFC East Teams

McAdoo’s offense was much more productive in 2015, when he was the offensive coordinator and the team averaged 26.2 points per game. In just their second year running the West Coast offense, quarterback Eli Manning and his teammates made more big plays and were more dangerous.

The big-play element was a big issue last year, and superstar wideout Odell Beckham Jr. seemed largely responsible. He caught 101 passes for 1,367 yards and 10 touchdowns, but he had six dropped passes and could have had more big plays.

He caught 96 passes for 1,450 yards and 13 TDs the year before, and while the difference was small on the surface, Beckham was a more dangerous and consistent receiver in 2015.

A more efficient offense, led by a razor-sharp Beckham, would help the Giants get to the top of the division.

2. Improved Running Game

This may be quite difficult for the Giants to achieve because they didn’t do much in the offseason to help this area.

They were 29th in the league with an average of 88.3 rushing yards per game, which was a consistent drain on the team’s efficiency. The Giants don’t need to become a top-five rushing team or have the ground game become the dominant aspect of their offense, but it must become a threat.

The passing game is the key to any modern offense, and that’s not going to change. However, a team still needs to have a running game that can excel in short-yardage situations and control the clock in the second half of games.

It also has to be able to punch the ball into the end zone when it gets inside the 3-yard line. The Giants have high hopes for Paul Perkins, who gained 456 yards and showed flashes last year. Rookie Wayne Gallman could also be a decent contributor.

However, the Giants are unproven in this area, and Manning needs a running game that can take pressure off of him.

3. A Sharp Start

The Giants begin the season with another road game against the Cowboys. Last year they picked off a 20-19 victory in Week 1 at Dallas, and that was a confidence builder for the team and its head coach.

However, after an unimpressive win over the New Orleans Saints in Week 2, the Giants dropped three in a row and put their season at risk.

MORE: Beckham Makes Trip To Visit 9-Year-Old Battling Cancer In Texas

This year, Big Blue starts the season with three of their first four games on the road, and finding a way to win away from home is hugely important for a team with high aspirations.

In addition to opening at Dallas, the Giants face the Eagles and Buccaneers on the road in weeks 3 and 4, and both of those opponents will provide significant tests.

A good start in the first four weeks of the season will set the tone.

4. Continued Defensive Development

The defense was a disaster area in 2015 when the Giants ranked dead last in yards allowed.

They made a huge effort to improve by signing defensive end Olivier Vernon, defensive tackle Damon Harrison and cornerback Janoris Jenkins, while strong safety Landon Collins developed into one of the best at his position in the league.

The improvement in defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo’s 4-3 scheme was dramatic as the Giants were second in scoring defense, allowing just 18.6 points per game. They were also 10th in yards allowed (339.7 per game).

In addition to Vernon, Harrison, Jenkins and Collins, the Giants need another strong year from defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul, who proved he was still effective after the awful fireworks injury that mangled his right hand in 2015.

The Giants can’t afford any slippage on defense this season.

5. Special Teams Must Hold Their Own

While most head coaches will go on about the importance of special teams when speaking in front of the press, the truth is that most don’t care about special teams unless something goes wrong.

However, Tom Quinn will have no such luxury as special teams coach, and he may not be working with the same full deck as many other special teams coaches around the league.

Kicker Aldrick Rosas is an unproven entity and punter Brad Wing has a booming leg but has been inconsistent at times. The Giants also need a better year from Dwayne Harris in the return game.

Follow Steve on Twitter at @Profootballboy