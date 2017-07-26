MTA Subway Plan Includes Pilot Program That Would Remove Some Subway Seats To Increase Capacity

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — Some riders are pushing back against one element of the MTA’s new $836 million plan to stabilize the beleaguered subway system.

The first phase of the plan will focus on signal and track maintenance, car reliability, system safety and cleanliness, customer communications and management.

“New Yorkers are rightfully frustrated with the current state of the subways, and their demands for better service have been heard,” MTA Chairman Joseph Lhota said.

The plan also includes adding cars to some subway trains where station platforms can handle it and a pilot program for standing room only cars — subway cars with no seats — to increase capacity by 25 riders per car.

The Times Square shuttle and the L trains will be the first to get it. But some riders say they’re skeptical.

“Standing? Oh no,” said Brooklyn resident Wisly Desalmours. “What if it’s delayed or a long ride?”

“Wow, I think that’s a last-resort type of thing,” said Williamsburg resident Adam Omeljaniuk.

The MTA is also promising a cleanup of the entire system with accelerated track repairs with 31 specialized teams and getting response times to incidents to be cut down by two-thirds.

The chairman also says littering laws need to be better enforced. NYPD transit cops only issued 80 tickets last year.

Lhota said the second phase of the plan would focus on modernizing the system, a much more massive and costly undertaking, and would be outlined in the coming weeks.

But who should pay for it? Lhota is asking the city to chip in.

“The city owns the system, they’ve given it to us to run. I’m here to run the system as efficiently and as effectively as possible,” he said. “I’m going to go to my partners at the state and at the city and ask them to help fund the first year.”

But Mayor Bill de Blasio, so far, isn’t making promises.

“The MTA has to spend the money it has effectively, efficiently and on a real schedule.”

