Boomer & Carton Podcast & MOTD: July 27, 2017

July 27, 2017 6:04 AM
Filed Under: Bobby Dwyer, Boomer & Carton

Thursday’s highly anticipated “Moment of the Day” featured a little back-and-forth between Boomer and Craig that put on display just what kind of relationship they have.

You can listen to — and download — all of the memorable audio from Thursday’s edition of the Boomer & Carton Morning Extravaganza in one nice little package for your convenience.

The guys started the second-to-last show of the work week with the baseball locals, reviewing a win by the Yankees and a loss by the Mets. They then segued to the Jets, who claimed Lucky Whitehead off waivers.

Later, the Blonde Bomber got taken to task by Al Dukes for being a little tardy, the guys discussed how a flying bat almost took out the WFAN’s leader, a chat about the dangers of foul balls was held, and much more.

Until Friday at 6 a.m., when the guys make their return to the airwaves, stay classy New York!!!

