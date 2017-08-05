Police Investigate After Boy, 5, Nearly Drowns In Stamford, Conn. Pool

STAMFORD, Conn. (CBSNewYork) — A 5-year-old was fighting for his life Saturday, days after he nearly drowned in Stamford, Connecticut.
As WCBS 880’s Myles Miller reported, the Stamford Advocate reported police said surveillance video showed the boy was underwater for four minutes at Chelsea Piers. Previously, it was thought he was underwater for three minutes, the newspaper reported.
Police are also investigating whether criminal negligence was involved, the newspaper reported.
The 23-year-old lifeguard who pulled the child to safety from the pool performed CPR, but police have not been able to speak with him they are waiting for him to hire an attorney, according to the Advocate.
The boy was participating in a soccer camp that went into the 6,000 square-foot splash zone, with has three pools with slides, when the incident happened.
The paper reported the New Canaan boy was in “critically stable” condition at Yale New Haven Children’s Hospital in New Haven.
The investigation is ongoing.