Anna Faris And Chris Pratt Are Separating After 8 Years Of Marriage

August 7, 2017 8:05 AM
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Actors Anna Faris and Chris Pratt took to social media Sunday night to announce that they are legally separating.

In a joint statement, the pair said they “tried hard for a long time” and are “really disappointed” they couldn’t make their marriage work.

“We still love each other and will always cherish our time together,” the couple said.

Many on Twitter were hit hard by the news.

Pratt, who stars in the “Guardians of the Galaxy” franchise and Faris, who stars on CBS’ comedy “Mom,” met in 2007 on the set of the movie “Take Me Home Tonight” and got married in 2009.

They have a 4-year-old son, Jack.

