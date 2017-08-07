Back Stories: The Station Gets A Song

NEW YORK (WCBS 880 ) — In today’s Back Story, WCBS becomes a song.
When the manager wanted the station to stand out, he called the “Jingle King,” Steve Karmen.
“He wanted something that would set WCBS apart. When you hear it, you know what you’re listening to,” Karmen recalls. “I suggested that it be sung, and they had nothing like that before. And it became, ‘News Is WCBS New York…’”