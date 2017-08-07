Back Stories: The Station Gets A Song

WCBS 880's 50th Anniversary Takes A Look Back August 7, 2017 12:01 AM
Filed Under: Back Stories, WCBS 880 Anniversary

NEW YORK (WCBS 880 ) — In today’s Back Story, WCBS becomes a song.

Find more 50th anniversary Back Stories and other special features here, and be sure to follow the station on Facebook and Twitter

When the manager wanted the station to stand out, he called the “Jingle King,” Steve Karmen.

“He wanted something that would set WCBS apart. When you hear it, you know what you’re listening to,” Karmen recalls. “I suggested that it be sung, and they had nothing like that before. And it became, ‘News Is WCBS New York…’”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch