Reports: Knicks Expected To Sign Michael Beasley, Former No. 2 Draft Pick

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The Knicks are reportedly on the verge of signing Michael Beasley, a former No. 2 overall draft pick.
According to Basketball Insiders, the two sides are close on an agreement on a one-year contract. ESPN confirmed the report, adding that a deal is expected to be completed Tuesday.
While he has never lived up to his draft position, Beasley, a 6-foot-9 power forward, had a solid season coming off the bench with the Milwaukee Bucks in 2016-17, playing in 56 games and averaging 9.4 points and 3.4 rebounds. He shot 53.2 percent from the field.
Beasley, now 28, was drafted by the Miami Heat out of Kansas State in 2008. He also has played for the Timberwolves, Suns and Rockets. His best season came with Minnesota in 2010-11, when he averaged 19.2 points and 5.6 rebounds per game.
He also has spent time in the Chinese Basketball League.
Beasley will compete for a spot in the Knicks’ rotation behind Kristaps Porzingis.