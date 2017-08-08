Trump: North Korea WIll Be Met With ‘Fire And Fury Like The World Has Never Seen’ If It Keeps Up Threats

BEDMINSTER, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – President Donald Trump issued a blunt warning to North Korea Tuesday afternoon.

“North Korea best not make any more threats to the United States. They will be met with fire and fury like the world has never seen. He has been very threatening, beyond a normal statement,” Trump said. “They will be met with fire, fury and frankly power, the likes of which the world has never seen before.”

As CBS2’s Alice Gainer reported, Trump issued the warning late Tuesday afternoon from his golf course in Bedminster. He sat with arms folded as he issued the warning to North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un.

Trump made the comments amid reports that U.S. intelligence has concluded that North Korea has developed the ability to build a nuclear warhead that could fit on top of a ballistic missile — including an intercontinental missile that can reach the United States, according to CBS News’ David Martin.

After many years of failure,countries are coming together to finally address the dangers posed by North Korea. We must be tough & decisive! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 8, 2017

North Korea is lashing out at the U.S. over tough new sanctions imposed by the UN Security Council. The UN sanctions ban major North Korean exports such as coal and iron – in an effort to starve the regime of the money to pay for its nuclear weapon and missile program.

The money is also used to pay the powerful elites and generals who in turn do not challenge Kim Jong Un.

“The North Korean regime is going to have to make a choice,” said North Korea sanctions expert Anthony Ruggiero. “They’re not going to be able to continue their programs and keep their elites happy and keep the military happy. They’re going to have to start making choices that they haven’t had to choose before.”

North Korea’s most famous news anchor defiantly announced that the north will not put its weapons on the negotiating table despite what it calls “fabricated” UN sanctions.

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is in Asia this week. He is urging other nations to help enforce the sanctions.

The UN ambassador said they are the most severe ever imposed on Pyongyang.