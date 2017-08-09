CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
Officials In Guam Say It’s Safe From North Korea

August 9, 2017 5:47 AM
Filed Under: Donald Trump, Guam, Janelle Burrell, North Korea

WASHINGTON (CBSNewYork/AP) — Elected officials in Guam are reassuring constituents that the U.S. territory is safe following North Korea’s claim that it is examining its plan for “making an enveloping fire” around the strategically important Pacific island.

Governor Eddie Baza Calvo said Wednesday there is no threat to Guam or to the Mariana Islands to the north.

“There is no change in the threat level resulting from North Korea events,” Calvo said.

He adds that he will continue discussions with Joint Region Marianas Commander Rear Admiral Shoshana Chatfield to discuss military and first-responder readiness, to ensure that Guam is “prepared for any eventuality.”

“An attack or threat on Guam is an attack or threat on the United States,” Calvo said.

Reports suggested North Korea mastered a technological hurdle needed to strike the U.S. with a nuclear missile. The advances were detailed in an official Japanese assessment and later a Washington Post story that cited U.S. intelligence officials and a confidential Defense Intelligence Agency report.

In response, Trump on Tuesday threatened the communist country “with fire and fury like the world has never seen” if Pyongyang continues to threaten the U.S.

On Wednesday, the North Korean army said in a statement that it was studying a plan to create an “enveloping fire” in areas around Guam with medium- to long-range ballistic missiles.

Guam is armed with the U.S. Army’s defense system known as Terminal High Altitude Area Defense, or THAAD, which can intercept missiles.

“It was very responsible for the president to say what he did,” said Long Island Rep. Peter King. “He was sending a clear message to North Korea in language they could understand.”

But some lawmakers disagree.

“The great leaders I’ve seen don’t threaten unless they’re ready to act,” Sen. John McCain said. “I’m not sure President Trump is ready to act.”

Guam Congresswoman Madeleine Z. Bordallo issued a statement saying Pentagon officials have assured her that the territory is protected. She urged Trump to work with the international community to de-escalate tensions.

The latest round of waring words comes days after the United Nations Security Council approved heavy sanctions against the regime.

Even with North Korea further developing their missile technology, experts say right now, it’s unlikely are capable of reaching the United States.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

