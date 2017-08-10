1 Dead, 4 Injured In Crown Heights, Brooklyn Fire

August 10, 2017 11:42 PM
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — One person was killed and four others were injured late Thursday in a fire in Crown Heights, Brooklyn.

The FDNY said just after 10 p.m., a fire broke out at 451 Kingston Ave.

The fire was in a six-story apartment building, the FDNY said.

One person died in the blaze, the FDNY said. The conditions of the four injured people were not immediately available.

One person was killed and four others were injured in a fire in Crown Heights, Brooklyn on Thursday, Aug. 10, 2017. (Credit: Bruce Schaff/Buffing Actions)

The FDNY remained on the scene as of 10:47 p.m.

The fire on Thursday night came less than 24 hours after another fire in Crown Heights left an 81-year-old woman dead and another woman injured. Gertrude Duncan was killed when a fire broke out around 1:15 a.m. Thursday inside a four-story brownstone on Pacific Street in Crown Heights.

Authorities said another 49-year-old woman suffered burns to her hands and was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

