Search Continues For Suspects In Armed Robbery Of Popular Brooklyn Restaurant

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The search continues for two men who police say robbed a popular Brooklyn restaurant at gunpoint.

It happened just after 3 a.m. Wednesday at The Meatball Shop on Bedford Avenue.

Police said two men, one armed with a gun, forced a 30-year-old employee into the basement where they demanded he open the restaurant’s safe. They then forced the employee into a stand-up freezer and fled with about $2,000 in cash, police said.

A frequent customer says the restaurant is a popular late-night hot spot.

“That’s awful and it’s frightening,” customer Chris Kent told CBS2’s Reena Roy. “It’s really got to be terrifying on that end. I’m going to have to reach out and figure out if it was anyone that I knew.”

Both of the suspects were seen on surveillance video.

Police described both as black men with beards between the ages of 30 and 35. One of the men was about 6′ tall and 210 pounds and was wearing a black baseball hat with the word “Brooklyn” on it, a black shirt and black pants.

The other had dreadlocks, was about 6’1 tall and 280 pounds. He was wearing a black scarf on his head, a long-sleeved purple shirt and dark pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782), visit www.nypdcrimestoppers.com or text tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. All calls are strictly confidential.