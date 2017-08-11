Boomer & Carton Podcast & MOTD: Aug. 11, 2017

August 11, 2017 6:06 AM
Filed Under: Bobby Dwyer, Boomer & Carton

Friday’s highly anticipated “Moment of the Day” focused on dressing properly and staying alive.

Subscribe to the Boomer & Carton Podcast »

You can listen to — and download — all of the memorable audio from Friday’s edition of the Boomer & Carton Morning Extravaganza in one nice little package for your convenience.

The guys took Jeff Wilpon to task for the manner in which the Mets’ COO handled the proposed Jay Bruce-to-the-Yankees trade. They also discussed Aaron Judge’s struggles.

Later, Boomer took notice of some rookie signal-callers, and the fellas bounced around the NFL.

Boomer and Craig also engaged in a spirited discussion about the upcoming solar eclipse.

Until Monday at 6 a.m., when the guys make their return to the airwaves, stay classy New York!!!

Subscribe to the Boomer & Carton Podcast »

More from Boomer & Carton
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch