Boomer & Carton Podcast & MOTD: Aug. 11, 2017

Friday’s highly anticipated “Moment of the Day” focused on dressing properly and staying alive.
You can listen to — and download — all of the memorable audio from Friday’s edition of the Boomer & Carton Morning Extravaganza in one nice little package for your convenience.
The guys took Jeff Wilpon to task for the manner in which the Mets’ COO handled the proposed Jay Bruce-to-the-Yankees trade. They also discussed Aaron Judge’s struggles.
Later, Boomer took notice of some rookie signal-callers, and the fellas bounced around the NFL.
Boomer and Craig also engaged in a spirited discussion about the upcoming solar eclipse.
Until Monday at 6 a.m., when the guys make their return to the airwaves, stay classy New York!!!