Police Identify Man Killed In Crown Heights Apartment Building Fire

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police have identified the man who was killed in a late night fire at an apartment building in Brooklyn that also left four others hurt.
The fire broke out just after 10 p.m. Thursday on Kingston Avenue in Crown Heights.
One woman said residents got out of the building however they could.
“We had noticed that there was smoke coming out, by the time we went to the door there was smoke,” said Shatoya Killings. “The lady that was on top of us was breaking out her glass. She couldn’t go through the hallway because she was overtaken by the smoke.”
Authorities said firefighters later found 56-year-old Rupert Smith unconscious and unresponsive with burns on his body inside an apartment. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police say that Smith was emotionally disturbed and has set fires in the past, CBS2’s Reena Roy reported. The medical examiner will now determine his exact cause of death.
The cause of the fire is also under investigation.