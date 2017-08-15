These Virginia Police Made An Adorable Synchronized Swimming Video

1010 WINS- As the end of summer slowly draws near, it’s time to make the most of what little time is left, and that’s exactly what these Virginia police officers did.
The Arlington County Police Department posted an exciting video to their Facebook on August 10. In the video, some of their officers are seen synchronized swimming in their police gear to classical music.
“The video is a creative and engaging way to reach different members of our community,” the department told 1010 WINS. It “shows a different side of policing.”
The video, which has now received over 80,000 views on Facebook, was also made to help promote their upcoming block party on August 29th, which is hosted by the Arlington police, sheriff, and fire departments.
These officers sure know how to make a real ‘splash’ on screen!
-Kayla Jardine