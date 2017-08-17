Best Breweries In New York City

By Carly Petrone

Beer drinkers unite! Whether you’re spending the day in Brooklyn or the Bronx, here are five breweries worth checking out.

Sixpoint Brewery

40 Van Dyke St.

Brooklyn, NY 11231

(347) 227-8676

sixpoint.com

Do you know the philosophy behind Sixpoint Brewery? Their Sixpoint Star is an amalgamation of the Nautical Star and the German Brauerstern, two symbols deep in the company’s DNA. They were one of the first breweries to launch craft beer in a can (way back in 2010) and they’ve been busy selling their popular nanokegs ever since. Favorites include Sweet Action (blonde), Bengali (IPA), The Crisp (Pilz), and Resin (IIPA). Of course, you can always keep you eye out for their limited releases and small batch brews. Plus, mark your calendars because next year, you can take a brewery tour and sip on your favorite beer from their tap room. You can even download their mobile app, which lets you locate Sixpoint beers at bars, restaurants and stores closest to you. Happy downloading and happy drinking.

Finback Brewery

7801 77th Ave.

Queens, NY 11385

(718) 628-8600

www.finbackbrewery.com

Make your way out to Queens for the day and enjoy a refreshing beer at Finback Brewery. This 20 barrel brewhouse opened up its doors in 2014 and is serving up artisanal beer that ranges from hoppy and complex to strong and smoky. If you’re a fan of sour beers, this is the place to go. Try out the Starchild – an ale brewed with grapefruit peel – or enjoy a twist on a traditional Japanese fruit with the Red Shift (it’s brewed with cranberry and yuzu). Their tasting room has 12 rotating taps, which focus mainly on hop forward, sour and dark beers. Feel free to take home a growler and the taproom is family friendly so come kick back with some of your favorite people.

Bronx Brewery

856 E. 136th St.

Bronx, NY 10454

(718) 402-1000

thebronxbrewery.com

If you live in the Bronx, you won’t have to go far for a worthy pint. Bronx Brewery, located in the industrial neighborhood of Port Morris in the South Bronx, is pouring a wide range of beer for everyone to enjoy. Whether you’re in the mood for a seasonal pale ale, a one-off brew or a limited edition selection, their taproom has it all. Plus, you can nosh on tasty snacks like pretzels, beef jerky and cheese. Although they primarily focus on the pale ale style, each of their beers offers a distinct taste and character. A few of their core year round brews include the American Pale Ale, No Resolutions (India Pale Ale), Rye Ale, and the Bronx Banner (a golden easy ale). Come see it for yourself during their fun summer Backyard Lineup. Every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday there’s live music and food trucks in the backyard. So come thirsty!

Flagship Brewery

40 Minthorne St.

Staten Island, NY 10301

(718) 448-5284

www.flagshipbrewery.nyc

Taking the ferry to Staten Island just got more exciting! Enjoy a tour of Flagship Brewery every afternoon at 2:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. for just $5. Not only does this include a free tasting but you can hang out and sip on your favorite brew in their taproom after. They offer eight types of beer ranging from a Dark Mild and IPA to Kolsch and Summer Ale. Customers can converse with other beer lovers easily thanks to their communal table seating. Listen to some good music and cheers to a fun afternoon.

Chelsea Brewing Company

463 E. 173rd St.

Bronx, NY 10457

(718) 484-8850

chelseacraftbrewing.com

Don’t be fooled by the name, Chelsea Brewing Company is actually located in another borough. It used to operate out of Chelsea Piers but recently moved to a 10,000 square foot space in the Bronx. You can take a tour of the brewery every Saturday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. and you can also stop by their taproom for $4 pint happy hour every Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Play a few rounds of Black Hole corn hole or darts while sipping on their signature Checker Cab Blonde Ale or Fruited Wheat. Once the weather turns a bit cooler you’ll want to test out their Slice of Pumpkin Pie Ale – certain to be an autumn favorite!

Carly Petrone is the founder of Petrone on the Rocks, a lifestyle site about food, drinks, beauty, travel, and more. She lives in New York City.