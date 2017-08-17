Boomer & Carton Podcast & MOTD: Aug. 17, 2017

Craig got a few things off his chest Thursday morning and Jerry turned one of the rants into his highly anticipated “Moment of the Day.”
You can listen to — and download — all of the memorable audio from Thursday’s edition of the Boomer & Carton Morning Extravaganza in one nice little package for your convenience.
The guys talked a lot about the Subway Series as the Yankees are now thinking sweep after Wednesday night’s 5-3 victory. Later, the conversation switched to the battles lines being drawn between NFL and NFLPA over the Ezekiel Elliott suspension.
Boomer and Craig also discussed the Knicks, the upcoming Mayweather-McGregor super-fight, the morning show’s 10th anniversary celebration planned for Friday, and a whole lot more.
Until Monday morning (three-day weekend, holla!!!) at 6 a.m., when the guys make their return to the airwaves, stay classy New York!!!