NYPD: No Specific Threats To NYC After Terror Attack In Area Dubbed ‘Times Square Of Barcelona’

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — While there are no specific threats to New York City, the NYPD said it is closely monitoring the situation in Barcelona and “redeploying assets accordingly” after a terror attack left 12 dead and more than 80 injured Thursday.

A white van crashed into a crowd on a sidewalk in Barcelona’s historic Las Ramblas district, a tourist hub often compared to Times Square.

“On behalf of all New Yorkers, my heart goes out to the victims of the apparent terrorist attack in Barcelona and their loved ones,” Gov. Andrew Cuomo said in a statement. “This cowardly and senseless attack is sickening and goes against everything we believe. Those who seek to reap fear and hate will never succeed. New York stands in solidarity with the people of Spain – as they have done for us.”

“The safety and security of New Yorkers is our top priority. We are in close contact with federal and local officials, and we will remain vigilant. I have directed state law enforcement officials to step up security and patrols at high-profile locations across New York, including our airports, bridges, tunnels and mass transit systems.”

Mayor Bill de Blasio also tweeted: “Our thoughts are with the people of Barcelona right now.”

Gov. Andrew Cuomo also tweeted, saying: New York extends it’s sympathy and support to the victims and the citizens of Barcelona.”

The NYPD said it will make security adjustments as necessary as they learn more and stresses there is no specific threat to NYC and no apparent connection at this time.