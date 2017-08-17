One World Trade Center Spire Lit In Solidarity With Spain After Attack

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The spire at One World Trade Center was lit in the colors of the Spanish flag Thursday night, following a terror attack in Barcelona that left 13 dead and more than 100 injured.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Thursday night that the spire would be lit red and yellow in solidarity with the people of Spain.

Tonight we lit the spire of @OneWTC red and yellow in solidarity with the people of Spain. #Barcelona pic.twitter.com/DEVpXQFhUW — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) August 18, 2017

A white van crashed into a crowd on a sidewalk in Barcelona’s historic Las Ramblas district, a tourist hub often compared to Times Square.

Later Thursday, Spanish police said they killed several people south of Barcelona in Cambrils, according to AP. According to BBC News, police said they stopped a second attempted attack.

“On behalf of all New Yorkers, my heart goes out to the victims of the apparent terrorist attack in Barcelona and their loved ones,” Gov. Cuomo said in a statement. “This cowardly and senseless attack is sickening and goes against everything we believe. Those who seek to reap fear and hate will never succeed. New York stands in solidarity with the people of Spain – as they have done for us.”

“The safety and security of New Yorkers is our top priority. We are in close contact with federal and local officials, and we will remain vigilant. I have directed state law enforcement officials to step up security and patrols at high-profile locations across New York, including our airports, bridges, tunnels and mass transit systems.”

Currently, there are NO specific threats to NYC. However, @NYPDCT is monitoring events across the globe & redeploying assets accordingly. https://t.co/IjZOSmhWUZ — City of New York (@nycgov) August 17, 2017

Mayor Bill de Blasio also tweeted: “Our thoughts are with the people of Barcelona right now.”

Our thoughts are with the people of Barcelona right now. The NYPD is closely monitoring the incident. — Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) August 17, 2017

Cuomo also tweeted, saying: New York extends it’s sympathy and support to the victims and the citizens of Barcelona.”

As CBS2’s Tony Aiello reported, the message from police Thursday was that people should go about their business, and the NYPD will take care of the business of securing the city.

There was a visible increased police presence at Times Square. Counterterrorism officers were carrying long guns, and many police officers who routinely patrol the tourist hotspot have been instructed to be extra-vigilant.

As a precaution, police teams have also been posted at sites linked to the government of Spain, including the tourist office on 42nd Street across from Grand Central, and the United Nations mission on the East Side.