Can’t Get Your Hands On Eclipse Glasses? Make Your Own Pinhole Projector

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Eclipse mania is in full swing, and many are scrambling to find last minute viewing glasses in order to witness the momentous occasion.
Web Extra: Eclipse Viewing Parties | Download Pinhole Projector
Retailers across the country are selling special viewing glasses, and some locations, including certain public libraries, are offering them for free.
But good luck finding any freebies. Many are long gone at this point.
Warby Parker was one retailer handing out free eclipse glasses (while supplies last). If you’re not lucky enough to get a pair, the hip specs seller has a link on its website with instructions on how to download and make your own solar eclipse pinhole projector.
They may not look as cool as the sun specs, but you’ll be able to safely view the solar eclipse.
And remember, never stare directly at the sun!