Football Coaches Reassigned Following Deadly Accident During Practice At Sachem East

FARMINGVILLE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Two Long Island football coaches have been reassigned following a tragedy on the practice field.

Joshua Mileto, 16, died last week, when a 400-lbs log slipped and hit him in the head.

The players were carrying the log over their heads as part of a team drill at Sachem East High School in Farmingville.

Despite the accident and the coaching changes, the season is scheduled to proceed as planned.

“You know, those kids needs to heal. They saw a bad situation, they need to get back and get focused on achieving a goal, working together,”Tom Combs, the executive director of Section 11, the governing body of Suffolk County athletics, told WCBS 880’s Sophia Hall.

Combs said he knows the head coach.

“I know the coach very, very well – for a long time. He’s a great guy, cares about kids, goes over and above. He works with these kids year round. So it’s a tough call.”

The district said it plans to monitor future practices.