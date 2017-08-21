NFL Clears Jets’ Lee For Governors Ball Incident

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — The NFL won’t discipline Jets linebacker Darron Lee for an incident in which he had to be restrained by teammate Leonard Williams.
The incident happened in June at the Governors Ball Music Festival on Randall’s Island. Video showed Williams grabbing Lee around his armpits, pushing him back several feet and shaking him. A witness said moments earlier Lee was arguing with a woman.
“Following a review, we concluded there was insufficient evidence to support a finding that there was a violation of the personal conduct policy,” a league spokesman said in a statement Monday afternoon.
Lee was not arrested or charged.
Williams also was cleared in the incident, although it always appeared he was only trying to de-escalate the situation.
The Jets also investigated the incident but chose not to discipline Lee. Coach Todd Bowles told reporters in June: “He had an argument with his girlfriend. What do you want me to discipline him (for)? … He had an argument with his girlfriend, and somebody took a photo.”
Bowles added that he had a long talk with Lee and told him he has to do a better job of staying out trouble.
Lee was the Jets’ first-round draft pick in 2016. He had 73 tackles as a rookie last season.