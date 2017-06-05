WATCH: Jets Investigating After Video Surfaces Showing Leonard Williams Restraining Man Who Appears To Be Darron Lee

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The Jets are looking into an incident in which defensive lineman Leonard Williams was filmed restraining a man who appears to be teammate Darron Lee, allegedly from a woman he was having a heated exchange with Saturday night at the Governors Ball Music Festival on Randall’s Island.
In the video, Williams is seen grabbing the man around his armpits, pushing him back several feet and shaking him.
Williams was indeed seen at the festival Saturday hanging out with Lee, a linebacker who was the Jets’ first-round draft pick in 2016, and several other teammates, Deadspin reported.
The Twitter user who posted video of the incident also issued a series of tweets explaining the events he witnessed.
The Jets released a statement Sunday saying: “We are aware of the reports, we are taking them seriously and we are looking into the specifics of the situation. We will have no further comment at this time.”
It was the second alleged ugly incident involving a Jets player at a music festival in the past month. In early May, wide receiver Robby Anderson was arrested at the Rolling Loud Festival in Miami and charged with resisting arrest with violence and obstruction of justice. Anderson is accused of pushing a police officer and fighting with security after being asked to leave the concert.