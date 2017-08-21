10 Sailors Remain Missing After USS John McCain Collides With Oil Tanker

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — Ten sailors remain missing after a U.S. missile destroyer was involved in a crash at sea off the waters of Singapore early Monday local time.

The Navy said the USS John McCain collided with an oil tanker while heading to Singapore on a routine port call in the South China Sea.

Video showed a gaping hole in the port side of the guided-missile destroyer.

“It’s hard to envision exactly how crowded a waterway like that can be at night, in the dark, waiting to come and go and trying to stay out of everyone else’s way,” said retired Navy Capt. Kevin Eyes, who commanded three Navy cruisers.

President Donald Trump tweeted his support writing: “Thoughts & prayers are w/ our @ USNavy sailors aboard the # USSJohnSMcCain where search & rescue efforts are underway.”

Sen. John McCain tweeted, in part, “Cindy & I are keeping America’s sailors aboard the USS John S McCain in our prayers tonight – appreciate the work of search & rescue crews.”

This collision comes on the heels of another incident involving the USS Fitzgerald.

It was June 17 when the USS Fitzgerald collided with a container ship, killing seven sailors.

Just last week the Navy relieved the commander and two other senior leaders of their duties, saying inadequate leadership and flawed teamwork contributed to the crash.

Both Navy ships, the Fitzgerald and McCain, are among those in Asian waters equipped with the Aegis missile defense system, mentioned lately as one of the tools that could be used to counter any potential missile launches by North Korea.

The McCain is sailing under its own power and heading to port.

The U.S. Navy, along with Singapore and Malaysia are taking part in the search and rescue mission.

U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis confirms that the Navy will conduct a broad investigation into the collision in Southeast Asia between the USS John S. McCain and an oil tanker, and other recent Navy accidents at sea.

Mattis says the Navy is putting together a “broader inquiry” that also looks at the USS Fitzgerald accident in waters off Japan in June. Seven sailors died in that accident.

