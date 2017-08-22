LISTEN: Francesa Blasts Giants Players For Comments About Hit On Beckham

NEW YORK (WFAN) — Giants safety Landon Collins suggested the Browns’ hit on his teammate, Odell Beckham Jr., in Monday night’s preseason game was dirty. Defensive tackle Damon Harrison said on Twitter that there is “certain stuff u don’t do in the preseason.”

Those comments got Mike Francesa worked up Tuesday.

“If you go out there and you expect the other team to take it easy on you, they’re not going to do that,” Francesa said on his show. “You have kids out there trying to make the team!”

Beckham suffered a sprained ankle when Browns defensive back Briean Boddy-Calhoun hit him around the knee following a reception. X-rays and an MRI on the ankle were negative, but Giants coach Ben McAdoo refused to offer any other details about the injury Tuesday, including whether it was a high- or low-ankle sprain. The three-time Pro Bowler is listed as day to day.

Francesa said oppposing players simply can’t be expected to play at half speed in preseason games.

“And the Giants don’t play that way,” Francesa said. “I’ll show you some plays. Want me to show you the hit that the Giants laid on (Browns quarterback Kevin Hogan) … late and he ran the option? He got flattened! What was that, clean hit or dirty hit because he flattened the quarterback? Oh, that’s OK because he’s not a star player.

“For the Giants to be whining that that’s a dirty play, come on now!” Francesa added. “Give me a break! No one who would objectively looking at that would ever say that that tackle was dirty.”

“You can get hurt in preseason game, folks! Plenty of players have gone down for the season in preseason games. It’s still football.”

