Ouch! Mets Players Have Spent More Than 1,100 Days On DL In 2017

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Steven Matz’s return to the disabled list Monday was yet another reminder that it’s just been one of those years for the Mets.

How badly has the injury bug bitten the team? When you add them all up, Mets players have spent 1,101 days and counting — more than three years — on the disabled list this season.

From fewest to most days on the DL, here’s a look back at the Amazin’ number of maladies.

JOSE REYES, IF

DL Dates: Aug. 16-Present

Number of Days: 6 and counting

Injury: Reyes was a late scratch for an Aug. 16 game against the Yankees. A day later, he was placed on the DL with a left oblique strain.

MICHAEL CONFORTO, OF

DL Dates: June 28-July 8

Number of Days: 10

Injury: The young slugger suffered a bruised left hand when he was hit by a pitch on June 25 at San Francisco.

WILMER FLORES, IF

DL Dates: April 21-May 3

Number of Days: 12

Injury: Flores missed time after being diagnosed with an infection in his knee in April.

ASDRUBAL CABRERA, IF

DL Dates: May 14-May 25; June 13-June 23

Number of Days: 21

Injury: Cabrera tore a ligament in his left thumb while attempting to make a diving catch against the Marlins on May 6. Bothered by the same injury, he returned to the DL in June.

TRAVIS D’ARNAUD, C

DL Dates: May 3-May 24

Number of Days: 21

Injury: D’Arnaud suffered a bone contusion when his wrist struck the bat of the Phillies’ Aaron Altherr while making a throw to second base April 19. He tried to play through the injury for a while before hitting the DL.

LUCAS DUDA, 1B

DL Dates: April 20-May 12

Number of Days: 22

Injury: Duda, who now plays for the Tampa Bay Rays, suffered a hyperextended elbow against the Phillies on April 26 when Cesar Hernandez crashed into Duda’s glove with his shoulder while the first baseman was trying to field a throw from the pitcher.

JOSH SMOKER, RP

DL Dates: June 14-July 20

Number of Days: 36

Injury: The reliever sustained a left shoulder strain during a four-inning relief appearance against the Cubs on June 13.

ZACK WHEELER, SP

DL Dates: June 20-July 1; July 23-Present

Number of Days: 41 and counting

Injury: The right-hander’s first DL stint was because of biceps tendinitis. The second was due to a stress reaction in his right arm.

NEIL WALKER, 2B

DL Dates: June 15-July 27

Number of Days: 42

Injury: Walker partially tore his left hamstring while running out a bunt against the Cubs on June 14. Walker was traded to the Brewers on Aug. 12.

YOENIS CESPEDES, OF

DL Dates: April 28-June 10

Number of Days: 43

Injury: The slugger strained his left hamstring while running out a double against the Braves on April 27.

ROBERT GSELLMAN, SP

DL Dates: June 28-Aug. 15

Number of Days: 48

Injury: Gsellman suffered a left hamstring strain while trying to leg out a single against the Marlins on June 27.

JUAN LAGARES, OF

DL Dates: April 2-April 13; June 16-Aug. 10

Number of Days: 66

Injury: The reserve outfielder opened the season on the DL after suffering an oblique strain during a spring training game. In June, he broke his left thumb trying to make a diving catch against the Nationals.

BRANDON NIMMO

DL Dates: April 2-May 16; July 5-July 27

Number of Days: 66

Injury: Nimmo began the season on the disabled list after suffering a right hamstring strain while playing for Italy in March’s World Baseball Classic. He returned to the DL in July due to a partially collapsed lung.

MATT HARVEY, SP

DL Dates: June 15-Present

Number of Days: 68 and counting

Injury: The “Dark Knight” suffered a stress injury to the scapula bone in his right shoulder. He’s currently on a rehab assignment.

STEVEN MATZ, SP

DL Dates: April 2-June 10; Aug. 19-Present

Number of Days: 72 and counting

Injury: The left-hander began the year on the DL due to tenderness in his pitching elbow. He returned to the disabled list in August with irritation of the ulnar nerve in the same elbow, requiring surgery that will likely end his season.

SETH LUGO, SP

DL Dates: April 2-June 11; Aug. 12-Present

Number of Days: 80 and counting

Injury: A partially torn ulnar collateral ligament in his elbow cost the right-hander the first two-plus months of the season. He returned to the DL in August with an impingement in his right shoulder.

TOMMY MILONE, SP/RP

DL Dates: May 22-Aug. 19

Number of Days: 89

Injury: A couple of weeks after being claimed off waivers by the Mets, Milone was placed on the DL with a sprained left knee.

JEURYS FAMILIA, RP

DL Dates: May 11-Present

Number of Days: 103 and counting

Injury: The closer underwent surgery in May for a blood clot found near his armpit area. He’s currently on a rehab assignment.

NOAH SYNDERGAARD, SP

DL Dates: May 1-Present

Number of Days: 113 and counting

Injury: The hard-throwing right-hander partially tore his right lat muscle during an April 30 start against the Nationals. “Thor” has begun throwing again as part of the rehab process.

DAVID WRIGHT, 3B

DL Dates: April 2-Present

Number of Days: 142 and counting

Injury: Battling a herniated disc in his neck and a right shoulder impingementr, the 34-year-old captain has spent all season on the DL.