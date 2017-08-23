Best Al Fresco Dining Spots In NY

By Carly Petrone

Before summer officially winds down, make sure to try out one of these al fresco dining spots in NYC.

Dos Caminos

825 Third Ave.

New York, NY 10022

(212) 336-5400

www.doscaminos.com

Grab a margarita and enjoy some good people watching at one of three Dos Caminos locations. Whether you pull up a chair at the Third Avenue, SoHo or Meatpacking restaurant, you’ll certainly be able to bask in this warmer weather with their signature El Camino margarita in hand. Nosh on special off-the-menu bites like Lobster Guacamole (lobster, tropical fruits, and served with plantain chips) or Grilled Soft-Shell Crab Tacos (smoky charred crab flavor with tart Pico de Gallo). And don’t forget dessert! Choose from tasty treats like their Mexican Hot Fudge Sundae (made with Horchata, cajeta and salted Spanish peanuts) or Salted Caramel Tres Leches Cake.

PHD Terrace at Dream Midtown

210 W. 55th St.

New York, NY 10019

(646) 756-2044

www.phdterrace.com

Now’s the time to take advantage of the newly expanded roof deck at Dream Midtown. Head up to the PHD Terrace and take in the spectacular views of the city while enjoying some small bites before hitting dinner. Tuna Poke Chips and Spicy Salt & Pepper Calamari are great options that won’t leave you overly full. Or stop in after dinner for their decadent Mega Mule Ice Cream Float! This Instagram-worthy order is their original 164oz. Mega Mule with a combination of vodka, Owen’s Mixers, and Sprinkles coconut ice cream. You may need a few hands to pass this copper mug around!

Sabbia

Eataly

200 Fifth Ave.

New York, NY 10010

(212) 229-2560

www.eataly.com

There’s still time to check out Sabbia, the summer rooftop series hosted by Eataly’s La Birreria beer restaurant. This summer haven has everything you want to survive these warm months – cabanas, a bruschetta station, frosé, and plenty of Italian beer. Plus, they have a retractable roof in case those summer thunderstorms decide to make an appearance. If you’re a movie lover, mark your calendars for the third Saturday of the month. Their Movies on the Roof series ($35) runs through September 29th and includes an Italian movie along with a crisp Peroni beer paired with their house-made flavored popcorn (think cacao e pepe). Click here for tickets.

Grand Banks

Pier 25

Hudson River Park

New York, NY 10013

(212) 660-6312

www.grandbanks.org

It doesn’t get much better than dining along the Hudson. Step aboard the Grand Banks, the last original saltbank fishing vessel, and enjoy a meal while the sun sets over the city. Must-have dishes include their wide selection of oysters (changes daily) and Sea Scallops as well as their seasonal fare like Lobster Rolls and Tomato & Watermelon Salad. Pair one of these classics with their cocktail of the day or a Fisher’s Country Club – gin, grapefruit, lemon, Peychaud’s bitters, and selzer. Warning: you might feel like setting sail after a few of these potent drinks.

Lolo’s Seafood Shack

303 W. 116th St.

New York, NY 10026

(646) 649-3356

www.lolosseafoodshack.com

If rustic picnic tables and plastic flamingos put a smile on your face then make your way up to Harlem. Dine out on the patio at Lolo’s Seafood Shack and bite into delicious Caribbean food while meeting fellow diners. Their colorful picnic tables and stool seating make it the perfect place to enjoy a plate of Belizean Conch Fritters or a Fish Fry Basket. Stop in for happy hour every day from 4 p.m. – 6 p.m. and sip on $5 beer, wine, and Lolo’s Rum Punch. You might just forget you’re in the middle of the city thanks to this laid back setup.

