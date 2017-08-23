Boomer & Carton Podcast & MOTD: Aug. 23, 2017

While Craig was sounding off on ESPN for its decision to pull a broadcaster from the booth for Virginia’s home football opener against William & Mary, Jerry Recco was feeling good about his highly anticipated “Moment of the Day.”
Subscribe to the Boomer & Carton Podcast »
You can listen to — and download — all of the memorable audio from Wednesday’s edition of the Boomer & Carton Morning Extravaganza in one nice little package for your convenience.
The “hump day” edition of the show was what qualifies as non-stop radio action. The NBA was at the forefront of the discussion after the Cavaliers traded Kyrie Irving to the Celtics for Isaiah Thomas, Jae Crowder, Ante Zizic and the Nets’ 2018 unprotected top draft pick. The Knicks, meanwhile, are still stuck with Carmelo Anthony.
The guys then talked about the Yankees, who beat up the Tigers pretty good in Detroit on Tuesday night. A special shout out was tossed to manager Joe Girardi, after he protected struggling star outfielder Aaron Judge.
Later, Boomer and Craig delved into, among other topics, David Wright making a rehab start, the Mayweather-McGregor fight, Craig’s massive cheese tray made out of a stump, and Michael Kay.
Until Thursday at 6 a.m., when the guys make their return to the airwaves, stay classy New York!!!