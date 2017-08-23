Bronx Girl, 11, Speaks Out After Being Scalded With Boiling Water

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — An 11-year-old girl spent nearly two weeks in the hospital after being severely burned by scalding water at a sleepover.

As CBS2’s Andrea Grymes reported, the girl was speaking out Wednesday about what happened.

“I feel good!” said Jamone Merritt.

Spoken like a true survivor, Jamone has a spirit that far exceeds her 11 years – especially given the brutal burns on her face and shoulders.

“I was like: ‘Ahhhh! That burn! That burn! That burn!’” she said.

The young girl was back home Wednesday after recovering 11 days I the hospital. Her family said she was a victim of an excruciating “hot water challenge.”

Police said it happened in the overnight hours back on Aug. 7 on Findlay Avenue in the Bronx. Jamone was at a friend’s slumber party across the street when one of the other girls allegedly poured scalding water on her while she slept.

“I just felt boiled water, like water pouring down on my face and stuff, and when I jumped up, I started saying: ‘Hot! Hot! It’s burning, burning!’”

The painful result, Jamone’s mother said, was second-degree burns to her face, neck, shoulders, and chest.

Police arrested a 12-year-old girl who has been charged with assault. Jamone said the girl told her it was an accident.

“No, you don’t play like that,” Jamone said.

Jamone said the hot water challenge came from the internet. She has a message for other kids who may be tempted to try similar stunts.

“Don’t do that to other people and don’t be a bully and stuff like that,” she said.

Jamone’s picture is on the fliers for Findlay Avenue’s annual block party, set for Thursday, where she plans on dancing. Her family has also set up a GoFundMe page to pay for her bills.

Jamone’s other said the adult at home at the time of the incident should also be held accountable.