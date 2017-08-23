Dog Back Home After Allegedly Being Swiped By Tinder Date

(credit: Leonia Police)

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The family dog stolen from a home in Leonia, New Jersey after the dog sitter invited a Tinder date over is back.

Maggie the Maltese was spotted wandering along the street in Garfield and turned over to All Humane Animal Rescue, who helped reunite her with her family.

maggiethemaltese Dog Back Home After Allegedly Being Swiped By Tinder Date

(credit: Leonia Police)

Maggie was stolen from the home Sunday, when the Leonia Police Department received a call from an 18-year-old woman.

The woman told police she used the social media app Tinder and met a man online. The two hadn’t met in person before, but she invited him to the house.

He arrived with another man, police said.

While the dog sitter was distracted by one of the men, the other was alone in the house. Shortly after they left the home, she noticed that a laptop and package from Amazon were stolen — along with Maggie.

maggieok Dog Back Home After Allegedly Being Swiped By Tinder Date

Maggie the Maltese (Leonia PD Facebook)

Police say they’ve identified the two suspects who were at the house that night and the case remains an active criminal investigation.

The Leonia Police Department is asking for anyone who may have information about this case to call (201) 944-0800 or email tips@leoniapd.org.

The Leonia Police Department would also like to remind the public of the following safety tips when using social media apps:
• Do not share personal/financial information on social media
• Meet in a public place when meeting for the first time
• Tell family and friends when meeting someone new for the first time

