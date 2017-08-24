Mets’ Michael Conforto Suffers Discloated Shoulder

PHOENIX (CBSNewYork) — Mets outfielder Michael Conforto dislocated his left shoulder during an at-bat Thursday against the Arizona Diamondbacks.
With the Mets trailing 2-1 in the bottom of the fifth inning, Conforto crumpled to the ground after swinging at a Robbie Ray pitch and immediately reached for his left shoulder. The team said shortly afterward that he dislocated the shoulder.
He left the game and was replaced by Brandon Nimmo.
The 24-year-old Conforto, an All-Star this season, entered the game batting .280 with 27 home runs and 68 RBIs.
The Mets have been a banged-up bunch all season. Already on the disabled list are pitchers Noah Syndergaard, Matt Harvey, Steven Matz, Zack Wheeler, Seth Lugo and Jeurys Familia and infielders Matt Harvey, Jose Reyes and T.J. Rivera. On Thursday, the team announced that Familia will be activated Friday, but also that Wheeler has been shut down for the rest of the season.
