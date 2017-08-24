Mets Shut Down Wheeler; Familia To Return Friday

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Mets pitcher Zack Wheeler’s season is over.

The team announced Thursday it has shut down Wheeler. The right-hander was placed on the disabled list July 24 with a stress reaction in his right arm. He also spent part of June on the DL with biceps tendinitis.

Wheeler returned to the Mets this year after missing the previous two seasons following Tommy John surgery.

The 27-year-old appeared in 17 games this season, going 3-7 with a 5.21 ERA.

The Mets also announced Thursday that closer Jeurys Familia will be activated from the DL before Friday’s game at Washington. The right-hander underwent surgery in May to remove a blood clot near the armpit area on his right side.

In 11 appearances this season, Famila is 1-1 with a 3.86 ERA and three saves.

In other Mets injury news:

• Pitcher Matt Harvey (shoulder) will start a rehab game for Class A St. Lucie on Saturday. He’s been out since June 15.

• Pitcher Noah Syndergaard will leave Port St. Lucie, Florida, on Thursday to continue his throwing program, which includes live batting practice. He’s been out since May 1 after partially tearing his right lat muscle.

• Pitcher Seth Lugo (shoulder) is expected to throw a bullpen session on Friday. He’s been on the DL since Aug. 12.

• Third baseman David Wright will continue to participate in baseball activities in Port St. Lucie. He began a rehab assignment with the St. Lucie Mets this week. Wright has been on the disabled list all season after undergoing surgery to repair a herniated disc in his neck last June. He also was dealing with a shoulder impingement during spring training.

• Infielder Jose Reyes (oblique) is eligible to come off the disabled list Saturday, but the Mets did not indicate whether he’s on track to do so. He’s been out since Aug. 16.

• Infielder T.J. Rivera is rehabbing in Port St. Lucie. He was diagnosed in late July with a partially torn ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow.

• Pitcher Steven Matz underwent season-ending surgery Wednesday to decompress and reposition the ulnar nerve in his left elbow.

• Pitcher Tyler Pill underwent arthroscopic elbow debridement surgery Wednesday. He, too, is out for the rest of the season.