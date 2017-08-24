N.J. Waitress Lands $1,200 Tip On $20 Bill

WOODBRIDGE, N.J. (CBSNewYork/AP) — It wasn’t a $758 million lottery win, but an unexpected boon found its way to a waitress in New Jersey thanks to the kindness and generosity of a pair of diners.
After Brianna Siegel served a couple at Bar Louie in Woodbridge on Tuesday, they paid their $20 bill and handed her an envelope with the request she not to open it until getting home.
Siegel waited, opened it at home, and then said she nearly fell on her knees when she found a check made out to her for $1,200.
The waitress said the couple included a note that said in part, “Whenever it gets hard, know God got you.”
Seigel says she plans to use the money toward nursing school and a new car.
