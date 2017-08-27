Queens Lawmakers Object To Cuomo’s Manhattan Congestion Pricing Idea

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo is considering congestion pricing with no source of revenue to find the city’s aging subway system, and some lawmakers in Queens do not like the idea at all.
As WCBS 880’s Myles Miller reported, the congestion pricing could include tolls on the East River crossings and a fee for crossing 60th Street in Manhattan.
State Assemblyman David Weprin (D-Queens) said his district has few transportation options and would suffer.
“Those residents drive into Manhattan not because it’s a pleasant experience; not because they enjoy traffic or driving in their cars, but because they feel they have no other option,” he said.
Queens Borough President Melinda Katz represents the borough’s 2.3 million residents, and said it is a regressive tax that would hurt working families.
“There’s something inequitable about charging people to go into a certain area of Manhattan if they’re not from there,” she said.
Cuomo has not offered any specifics about the plan.