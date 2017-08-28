HARVEY LATEST: 'Catastrophic' Situation In Texas | How To HelpPhotosCBS DFW | CBSN | 1010 WINS | WCBS 880

New Jersey Shelters Welcome Dogs From Harvey-Ravaged Texas

Filed Under: Hurricane Harvey, Kelly Waldron, St. Hubert's Animal Welfare Shelter

TENAFLY, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A New Jersey animal rescue group has stepped up to help welcome dogs from hurricane-devastated southeast Texas.

As WCBS 880’s Kelly Waldron reported, St. Hubert’s Animal Welfare Center is mobilizing 58 shelters from New Jersey to Toronto to welcome between 70 and 100 dogs from the Harvey-devastated region in Texas.

Photos: Southeast Texas Devastated By Harvey | Harvey Flooding: How You Can Help

“And they will be placed up for adoption through us and our partners,” said St. Hubert’s president and chief executive officer Heather Camisis.

Camisis said these are dogs that were already in shelters in Texas waiting to be adopted.

By moving the animals out, it frees up space for displaced animals to be reunited with their families.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch