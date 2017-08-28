New Jersey Shelters Welcome Dogs From Harvey-Ravaged Texas

TENAFLY, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A New Jersey animal rescue group has stepped up to help welcome dogs from hurricane-devastated southeast Texas.
As WCBS 880’s Kelly Waldron reported, St. Hubert’s Animal Welfare Center is mobilizing 58 shelters from New Jersey to Toronto to welcome between 70 and 100 dogs from the Harvey-devastated region in Texas.
“And they will be placed up for adoption through us and our partners,” said St. Hubert’s president and chief executive officer Heather Camisis.
Camisis said these are dogs that were already in shelters in Texas waiting to be adopted.
By moving the animals out, it frees up space for displaced animals to be reunited with their families.