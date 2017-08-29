Police: Suspect Arrested In Attempted Rape Of 74-Year-Old Woman In The Bronx

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police have arrested a suspect in connection with an attempted rape of a 74-year-old woman in the Bronx.
Joshua McCallum, 24, faces charges of attempted rape, burglary and sexual abuse.
Police believe it was McCallum who was seen on surveillance video with the victim, who uses a walker, behind him as they headed into an elevator of her apartment building near East 161st Street and Park Avenue on Aug. 18.
The suspect followed her off the elevator on the 11th floor, put her in a chokehold and then groped her, police said.
The victim said she knocked on a neighbor’s door and yelled and when the neighbor answered, that’s when she says the suspect took off.
Police said McCallum turned himself in late Monday night, CBS2’s Janelle Burrell reported.
He is due in court later Tuesday.