HARVEY: Flooding Worsens; Trump Visiting Texas | How To HelpPhotosCBS DFW | CBSN | 1010 WINS | WCBS 880

Police: Suspect Arrested In Attempted Rape Of 74-Year-Old Woman In The Bronx

Filed Under: Bronx, NYPD

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police have arrested a suspect in connection with an attempted rape of a 74-year-old woman in the Bronx.

Joshua McCallum, 24, faces charges of attempted rape, burglary and sexual abuse.

Police believe it was McCallum who was seen on surveillance video with the victim, who uses a walker, behind him as they headed into an elevator of her apartment building near East 161st Street and Park Avenue on Aug. 18.

The suspect followed her off the elevator on the 11th floor, put her in a chokehold and then groped her, police said.

The victim said she knocked on a neighbor’s door and yelled and when the neighbor answered, that’s when she says the suspect took off.

Police said McCallum turned himself in late Monday night, CBS2’s Janelle Burrell reported.

He is due in court later Tuesday.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch