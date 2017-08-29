CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]
HARVEY: Flooding Worsens; Trump Visiting Texas | How To HelpPhotosCBS DFW | CBSN | 1010 WINS | WCBS 880

Jump For Joy: Lilly the Kangaroo Celebrates First Birthday

Filed Under: Kangaroo, Kangaroo Care

1010 WINS- Say “happy birthday” to your new obsession! Lilly, a red kangaroo, was just the size of a jelly bean when she was first born and one year later, she has bounced up to the weight and length of a medium sized dog. Although, it has certainly not been an easy year for the adorable marsupial.

Lilly was born at the Brevard Zoo in Melbourne, FL. back in August of 2016 and spent her days in mother’s pouch — until one January morning when she was ejected from her sanctuary during a severe storm. After being found on the floor of the zoo’s kangaroo habitat, workers tried numerous times to reunite the mother and joey, to no avail. That’s when animal care staff took over to hand-raise Lilly themselves.

Lilly has decided a weekend nap is in order. #BrevardZoo

A post shared by Brevard Zoo (@brevardzoo) on

After five months of bottle feeding and hopping lessons, Lilly was reunited with the rest of her kangaroo cohorts at the zoo late last month.

Related: These Twin Monkeys Are Small But Mighty Cute

Today, August 29th, the staff celebrated her birthday with an animal-friendly “cake” made from sweet potatoes, corn, lettuce, and spinach.

The not-for-profit Brevard Zoo in Florida is home to more than 800 animals from all over the world, leading in the fields of animal wellness, education, and conservation.

To support the Brevard Zoo and receive more information, visit BrevardZoo.org.

-Joe Cingrana

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch